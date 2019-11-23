CALGARY – Another one of Calgary's favourite traditions is back for another year and officials at Heritage Park say there are lots of new things in store for visitors.

Starting this weekend and running to Dec. 22, families can enjoy an old-fashioned holiday at Once Upon A Christmas.

The event includes a lot of favourite activities including a gift shop, holiday meals as well as photos with the jolly old elf himself in a new spot at the Famous 5 Centre, which has been transformed into Santa's House.

Visitors can also enjoy a number of new activities such as a 1950's Storybook Christmas in the Gasoline Alley Museum, pick up a treat at the Gourmet Hot Chocolate Bar, learn how Christmas was celebrated in the past at the Sandstone House and take in Heritage Park's brand new musical, The Secret of Santa's Workshop, which runs three times a day.

Admission for Once Upon A Christmas is $11 for general admission (16+), $7 for youth (7 to 15), $5.70 for children (3 to 6) and $8.85 for seniors (65+).

Discount coupons are also available at Safeway and Sobeys locations in Calgary.

More information about the event can be found on Heritage Park's website.