Celebrating Springsteen on the eve of his first Calgary concert in more than two decades

It's been 21 years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band last played a show in Calgary, but that all changes this weekend with a sold-out concert at the Saddledome.

And on Friday, band members were celebrating a new local partnership with a star-studded event at the National Music Centre.

Just 24 hours before what's sure to be a massive concert, E Street guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and bassist Garry Tallent were on hand to detail a new collaboration that will bring some music history here to our city.

A partnership between the National Music Centre and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music will include travelling music exhibitions and programs.

They'll be here before heading out on the road, eventually ending up in New Jersey at a new historical Springsteen facility.

One of the major partners of this collaboration will be Van Zandt's "Teach Rock" project, which aims to educate new generations on vital art that happens in the two countries.

The longtime E Street Band guitarist tells CTV he's very impressed by the National Music Centre.

"This place really puts you on the map. We go to a lot of cities, and they don't have music museums. This is a wonderful thing for the city as far as its identity. For those of us who come and go quickly, this will stand out," Van Zandt said.

Saturday's concert will be at the Saddledome at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket holders were already hanging around on Friday morning to save their spots on the floor closest to The Boss.

The Saddledome is without some critical parking spots now that arena construction has started, and it's going to be very busy Saturday night, so anyone coming should plan to get there early.