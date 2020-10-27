CALGARY -- Officials with Cenovus Energy confirm the acquisition of Husky Energy will result in the elimination of between 20 and 25 per cent of the staff of the combined company.

Together, the companies currently have 8,600 employees and contractors, which means between 1,720 and 2,150 layoffs are planned.

According to Cenovus, the majority of the staffing cuts will occur in Calgary.

Cenovus announced it had purchased Husky on the weekend through a $3.8 billion share transaction. The deal is expected to be finalized in 2021.

