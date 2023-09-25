Central Alberta man arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, break-and-enter: RCMP

A 34-year-old man from Linden, Alta., is facing several charges in connection with a number of break-and-enters and thefts in Kneehill County.

At 5:43 a.m. on Sept. 23, police responded to a report of a suspicious man looking for fuel in an area southwest of Three Hills.

Officers found the man and determined the truck he was driving was stolen, and that he was wanted on multiple warrants.

RCMP searched the truck, finding break-in tools as well as a weapon.

Police later connected the male to another stolen vehicle found just outside Linden.

The accused is charged with:

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Break-and-enter;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking;

Two counts of a breach of recognizance; and

Trespass at night.

The accused was also arrested on three outstanding warrants.

"I am proud of the work and commitment from the Three Hills officers involved with catching this offender," said Sgt. Jamie Day, detachment commander of the Three Hills RCMP, in a statement.

"This demonstrates the importance, effectiveness and dedication from our members. Three Hills RCMP remains fully committed in building safer communities by working in partnership with our community as well as through investigative and enforcement efforts to achieve this goal."

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on Sept. 27.