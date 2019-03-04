Natural Resources Canada has confirmed seismic activity in Central Alberta and says an earthquake was lightly felt in the Red Deer and Sylvan Lake areas on Monday morning.

According to the ministry, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake was felt about 19 km west of Red Deer at about 5:55 a.m.

Jade Cosman lives in Sylvan Lake and says she was jolted out of bed just before 6:00 a.m.

“I just felt this jolt and I, kind of, actually thought I heard something, but I don’t know, I was just flying out of bed and then got up, tried to turn the lights on, everything was off. So, looked out and just the whole town was black,” she said. “It was very scary at first.”

Linda Borsato also lives in Sylvan Lake and says she was having breakfast when the quake occurred.

“There was a pop right as the power went off and then the entire house shook,” she said. “The first thing my husband thought was that it was an explosion somewhere. So we grabbed our phones and turned on the flashlights and went around and had a look outside in the neighbourhood and the entire town was black.”

AltaLink says power was out in the area for about 90 minutes and about 4600 customers were affected.

Officials say there was no damage to infrastructure and that power was restored to all residences by about 7:30 a.m.

Natural Resources Canada collects data from the community about the extent of shaking and damage for earthquakes in Canada. Click HERE to file a report.