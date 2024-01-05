Centre Street cannabis store broken into early Friday

Calgary police are investigating a break-and-enter at the Co-Op Cannabis Store on Centre Street North.

Police say around 5 a.m. Friday, it’s believed three people got into the store by breaking through the front door.

They say about $500 worth of merchandise was taken, before the three suspects left.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.