CALGARY
Calgary

    • Ceremonial bison hunt to take place in Banff National Park

    Bison were reintroduced to Banff National Park in 2017 and now officials are providing an opportunity in October for First Nations groups to revive their cultural bison hunting practices. (File) Bison were reintroduced to Banff National Park in 2017 and now officials are providing an opportunity in October for First Nations groups to revive their cultural bison hunting practices. (File)
    Share

    Next month, a group of Indigenous hunters will be taking part in a ceremonial bison hunt in Banff National Park, the first time for the cultural practice in 139 years.

    Parks Canada says the ceremonial bison harvest will take place in the park's backcountry areas at the request of the Indigenous Advisory Circle.

    Officials say each of the participating First Nations will have the opportunity to take part in the event.

    "This is a historic step being taken to strengthen Indigenous partnerships, Indigenous connections to the land, and supports the revitalization of ceremonial and cultural hunting practices. This pilot year offers a learning opportunity for both Parks Canada and Indigenous Nations as we work together to shape future management practices," Parks Canada said in a release.

    Parks Canada says it will be sharing updates about the ceremonial hunt as soon as possible.

    " We understand Canadians have a vested interest in the bison herd in Banff National Park and other Parks Canada places that manage bison," officials said.

    The Indigenous Advisory Circle was established in 2018 and is made up of representatives of Bearspaw, Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations, the Siksika, Kainai and Piikani First Nations, the Tsuut'ina First Nation and the Rocky View Metis District of the Otipemisiwak Metis Government.

    This group works with park superintendents, providing them with input, advice and recommendations.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News