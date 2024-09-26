Ceremonial bison hunt to take place in Banff National Park
Next month, a group of Indigenous hunters will be taking part in a ceremonial bison hunt in Banff National Park, the first time for the cultural practice in 139 years.
Parks Canada says the ceremonial bison harvest will take place in the park's backcountry areas at the request of the Indigenous Advisory Circle.
Officials say each of the participating First Nations will have the opportunity to take part in the event.
"This is a historic step being taken to strengthen Indigenous partnerships, Indigenous connections to the land, and supports the revitalization of ceremonial and cultural hunting practices. This pilot year offers a learning opportunity for both Parks Canada and Indigenous Nations as we work together to shape future management practices," Parks Canada said in a release.
Parks Canada says it will be sharing updates about the ceremonial hunt as soon as possible.
" We understand Canadians have a vested interest in the bison herd in Banff National Park and other Parks Canada places that manage bison," officials said.
The Indigenous Advisory Circle was established in 2018 and is made up of representatives of Bearspaw, Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations, the Siksika, Kainai and Piikani First Nations, the Tsuut'ina First Nation and the Rocky View Metis District of the Otipemisiwak Metis Government.
This group works with park superintendents, providing them with input, advice and recommendations.
