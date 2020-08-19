CALGARY -- Two townhouse units were damaged in a Tuesday night fire in a northwest neighbourhood but the efforts of firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other homes.

Calgary Fire Department crews responded to a townhouse complex in the 300 block of Citadel Point N.W. shortly before 9 p.m. as flames and smoke poured from the roof of one of the homes.

Firefighters doused the fire from outside the building while members searched the home for occupants.

Several residents were evacuated from neighbouring units as the blaze was extinguished. Crews remained on scene for several hours to monitor hotspots.

The roofs and attics of two townhomes were damaged by the flames and several other attached units received smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.