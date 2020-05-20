CALGARY -- Connie Feteke is a huge fan of the Canadian Football League and of the Stampeders, so much so she's been a Calgary Stampeders season ticket holder for 11 seasons.

Sitting on her front porch Wednesday afternoon having coffee, Feteke listened along to CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s virtual town hall with fans.

She was bracing herself for the worst — perhaps the cancellation of the season.

Instead she got some good news.

Ambrosie says the league could start up in September.

“We know that in several of our club cities, we would not be able to play until the end of August based on public health requirements,” Ambrosie said during the town hall.

“So we’re looking at September as a possible scenario for getting back to this game that we all love so much.”

For a diehard fan, that was music to Feteke's ears.

“I’m an optimist and so I was just hoping for the best. And this is about as good as you can get right now I think, she said.

Ambrosie also announced that Regina will not host the 2020 Grey Cup as scheduled. Instead they’ll host the big game in 2022.

Ambrosie says if teams do get back on the field this season, the Grey Cup will be hosted by whichever of the two teams in the final has the better record.

“What we’re going to do if we are able to play is we’re going to have a win-and-host strategy,” said Ambrosie.

Feteke is all for that. She says that could be good for her favourite team.

“I’m really kind of jazzed about that,” she told CTV Calgary.

“If we get a season, a short one and then, you know, whoever is in top place, which is historically Calgary, we could have a Grey Cup here.”

Hamilton will host the championship game in 2021.

Not everyone is so optimistic the CFL will be able to get back onto the field this season. Moshe Lander is a sports economist out of Montreal. He says he has his doubts.

“I don’t see any way that the season is going to go ahead,” he said.

“You’re not going to have a season start on Labour Day and play what four games, five games and then have anything resembling a playoff. The Grey Cup wherever it’s going to be, it just doesn’t work.”

Ambrosie also announce the cancellation of Touchdown Atlantic for this season.