Chance of weekend thundershowers in Calgary

It's a potentially exciting title for some – for those who enjoy active weather, today’s forecast lacks panache. We'll watch for gusts at the 30 km/h marker, mixed in with variable cloud and a high temperature back in the double-digits.

The Saturday outlook has rainfall potential starting at noon and tracing out to midnight; as we zero in on the total amount of rain expected, a number of model estimates have gone up a hair, putting Calgary between three to four millimetres. It isn't much, but as the chart from yesterday’s article will establish, every little bit helps our farming communities.

Of note, there is now a small chance that tomorrow's rain becomes the first local thundershower of the season around the supper hour. The key word in that last sentence: small. But, hey, here’s hoping!

From Sunday onward, our upper air is largely derived from a westerly component. Dry weather returns, as will occasional gusts, with both Monday and Tuesday hitting early gust estimates in the 50 km/h range. That westerly wind also bears with it a good deal of warmth; we'll stay well above our 7 C normals pushing through the week. Tuesday also bakes in a remote chance for late-day showers, but it's too far out to verify just yet.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, afternoon showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

We’ll end "wildlife week" in our articles with Jim and Renate’s front lawn snoozer:

Viewers Jim and Renate sent this photo of a bobcat sleeping on their lawn.

