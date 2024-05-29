Charges laid after teen girl critically injured in Calgary hit-and-run

Calgary police have laid charges in a hit-and-run in Pineridge that left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run occurred in the 100 block of Pinemill Mews N.E. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Police say it's believed there was a dispute between the occupants of a vehicle and the victim, a 16-year-old pedestrian.

"The driver attempted to leave while the pedestrian was holding on to the vehicle. The pedestrian fell and was subsequently run over by the vehicle," police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police allege the driver and the vehicle's occupants checked on the teen – who suffered serious, life-threatening injuries – but then got back into the vehicle and left.

Paramedics transported girl to hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, following a four-month investigation, police announced a 17-year-old had been charged.

The teen, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and one count of hit-and-run causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

Police say they have identified all the occupants who were in the vehicle, but they are not facing charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.