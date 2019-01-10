CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Charges laid against 32 offenders in drug trafficking investigation
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 9:44AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:51PM MST
A street-level drug trafficking investigation that was launched in December in response to a significant increase in methamphetamine seizures in the city has resulted in charges against 32 people.
A number of police units were involved in the ‘Daylight’ initiative over the three-week long investigation and police say that allowed them to address the issue from a number of angles.
A total of 32 people are charged with 172 offences in connection to the trafficking of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
Police say methamphetamine seizures in the city have escalated over the last five years.
In 2018, the number of incidents involving meth exceeded 1000, which is a 20 per cent increase over the year before.
“Fentanyl has received a lot of attention recently, and rightly so, people are dying. Fentanyl is a community health issue, it affects families in a very tragic way. However, we believe meth is truly a crime and community safety issue. Meth is the driving force behind much of our property crime and random violence. It is also a significant officer safety issue due to the erratic behaviour of some user,” said Calgary police Insp. Kevin Forsen in a release.
The following people have been charged in the investigation:
|
Name
|
Age
|
Total Charges:
|
Corwin Morning Bird
|
47
|
3
|
John Samuel Adamec
|
37
|
5
|
Claude Lorne Gladue
|
46
|
2
|
Jennifer Lynn Harry
|
37
|
3
|
Justine Marie Hall
|
31
|
5
|
Julie Catherine Duncan
|
26
|
6
|
Kevin Allen Honish
|
52
|
6
|
Tamara Candice Turner
|
46
|
5
|
Kaylee Martha Crowchild
|
25
|
4
|
Melody Melissa Mountain Horse
|
36
|
5
|
Shanna Josie White
|
28
|
4
|
Paul Robert Payne
|
26
|
2
|
Cameron James Shepherd
|
32
|
6
|
Brenden Clifford Starblanket
|
33
|
9
|
Francis Marie Ervin
|
30
|
9
|
Michael Gerald St. John
|
41
|
8
|
Shane Robert Foster
|
41
|
8
|
Warren Robert Eyapaise
|
38
|
4
|
Lesley Paul Risdale
|
40
|
6
|
Jason Morley Kruger
|
49
|
8
|
Daniel Alfred Martin
|
51
|
5
|
Natalie Rochelle Pasqua
|
37
|
2
|
Quinton Wallace Bearchief
|
33
|
4
|
Michael Frank Hassard
|
33
|
2
|
Lenny Charles Bird
|
29
|
4
|
Charity Rose Gadwa
|
21
|
7
|
Samantha Susan Bernheisel
|
20
|
5
|
Unnamed female minor
|
17
|
4
|
Francis Devonna Rain
|
25
|
5
|
Asher James Atter
|
18
|
12
|
Eric John Akins
|
54
|
3
|
Tyson Lee Bonnick
|
25
|
11
Police are asking the public to report homes in their communities that they believe show signs of drug trafficking activity.
Some of the things people can look for include:
- Vehicles or people coming and going at all hours of the day and night for brief periods of time
- Individuals leaving the residence to go to a waiting vehicle or nearby location for a very brief
- period of time prior to returning to the home
- Abandoned vehicles near the area in question, typically with some form of damage
- Garbage, litter or discarded needles near the residence in question
Calgarians can report suspected drug houses by calling the Drug Tip Line at 403-428-8100, by email at drugtips@calgarypolice.ca, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.