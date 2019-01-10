A street-level drug trafficking investigation that was launched in December in response to a significant increase in methamphetamine seizures in the city has resulted in charges against 32 people.

A number of police units were involved in the ‘Daylight’ initiative over the three-week long investigation and police say that allowed them to address the issue from a number of angles.

A total of 32 people are charged with 172 offences in connection to the trafficking of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

Police say methamphetamine seizures in the city have escalated over the last five years.

In 2018, the number of incidents involving meth exceeded 1000, which is a 20 per cent increase over the year before.

“Fentanyl has received a lot of attention recently, and rightly so, people are dying. Fentanyl is a community health issue, it affects families in a very tragic way. However, we believe meth is truly a crime and community safety issue. Meth is the driving force behind much of our property crime and random violence. It is also a significant officer safety issue due to the erratic behaviour of some user,” said Calgary police Insp. Kevin Forsen in a release.

The following people have been charged in the investigation:

Name

Age

Total Charges:

Corwin Morning Bird

47

3

John Samuel Adamec

37

5

Claude Lorne Gladue

46

2

Jennifer Lynn Harry

37

3

Justine Marie Hall

31

5

Julie Catherine Duncan

26

6

Kevin Allen Honish

52

6

Tamara Candice Turner

46

5

Kaylee Martha Crowchild

25

4

Melody Melissa Mountain Horse

36

5

Shanna Josie White

28

4

Paul Robert Payne

26

2

Cameron James Shepherd

32

6

Brenden Clifford Starblanket

33

9

Francis Marie Ervin

30

9

Michael Gerald St. John

41

8

Shane Robert Foster

41

8

Warren Robert Eyapaise

38

4

Lesley Paul Risdale

40

6

Jason Morley Kruger

49

8

Daniel Alfred Martin

51

5

Natalie Rochelle Pasqua

37

2

Quinton Wallace Bearchief

33

4

Michael Frank Hassard

33

2

Lenny Charles Bird

29

4

Charity Rose Gadwa

21

7

Samantha Susan Bernheisel

20

5

Unnamed female minor

17

4

Francis Devonna Rain

25

5

Asher James Atter

18

12

Eric John Akins

54

3

Tyson Lee Bonnick

25

11

Police are asking the public to report homes in their communities that they believe show signs of drug trafficking activity.

Some of the things people can look for include:

  • Vehicles or people coming and going at all hours of the day and night for brief periods of time
  • Individuals leaving the residence to go to a waiting vehicle or nearby location for a very brief
  • period of time prior to returning to the home
  • Abandoned vehicles near the area in question, typically with some form of damage
  • Garbage, litter or discarded needles near the residence in question

Calgarians can report suspected drug houses by calling the Drug Tip Line at 403-428-8100, by email at drugtips@calgarypolice.ca, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.

drug seizures 2013-2018