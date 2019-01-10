A street-level drug trafficking investigation that was launched in December in response to a significant increase in methamphetamine seizures in the city has resulted in charges against 32 people.

A number of police units were involved in the ‘Daylight’ initiative over the three-week long investigation and police say that allowed them to address the issue from a number of angles.

A total of 32 people are charged with 172 offences in connection to the trafficking of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

Police say methamphetamine seizures in the city have escalated over the last five years.

In 2018, the number of incidents involving meth exceeded 1000, which is a 20 per cent increase over the year before.

“Fentanyl has received a lot of attention recently, and rightly so, people are dying. Fentanyl is a community health issue, it affects families in a very tragic way. However, we believe meth is truly a crime and community safety issue. Meth is the driving force behind much of our property crime and random violence. It is also a significant officer safety issue due to the erratic behaviour of some user,” said Calgary police Insp. Kevin Forsen in a release.

The following people have been charged in the investigation:

Name Age Total Charges: Corwin Morning Bird 47 3 John Samuel Adamec 37 5 Claude Lorne Gladue 46 2 Jennifer Lynn Harry 37 3 Justine Marie Hall 31 5 Julie Catherine Duncan 26 6 Kevin Allen Honish 52 6 Tamara Candice Turner 46 5 Kaylee Martha Crowchild 25 4 Melody Melissa Mountain Horse 36 5 Shanna Josie White 28 4 Paul Robert Payne 26 2 Cameron James Shepherd 32 6 Brenden Clifford Starblanket 33 9 Francis Marie Ervin 30 9 Michael Gerald St. John 41 8 Shane Robert Foster 41 8 Warren Robert Eyapaise 38 4 Lesley Paul Risdale 40 6 Jason Morley Kruger 49 8 Daniel Alfred Martin 51 5 Natalie Rochelle Pasqua 37 2 Quinton Wallace Bearchief 33 4 Michael Frank Hassard 33 2 Lenny Charles Bird 29 4 Charity Rose Gadwa 21 7 Samantha Susan Bernheisel 20 5 Unnamed female minor 17 4 Francis Devonna Rain 25 5 Asher James Atter 18 12 Eric John Akins 54 3 Tyson Lee Bonnick 25 11

Police are asking the public to report homes in their communities that they believe show signs of drug trafficking activity.

Some of the things people can look for include:

Vehicles or people coming and going at all hours of the day and night for brief periods of time

Individuals leaving the residence to go to a waiting vehicle or nearby location for a very brief

period of time prior to returning to the home

Abandoned vehicles near the area in question, typically with some form of damage

Garbage, litter or discarded needles near the residence in question

Calgarians can report suspected drug houses by calling the Drug Tip Line at 403-428-8100, by email at drugtips@calgarypolice.ca, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.