Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby

**WARNING: The details in the following story may be disturbing to readers**

A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.

Officials say Lethbridge police were called to a home in the city's north end on Jan. 18 to check on the welfare of a baby after receiving tips that she was being abused.

Officers arrived to find the child in medical distress, with the mother and father both present inside the home.

"EMS subsequently transported the baby to hospital. Her injuries were found to be extensive and she is currently in critical condition," police said in a release.

Further investigation determined the baby had been assaulted and sexually assaulted multiple times over the past six weeks, police say.

A 52-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

A 31-year-old woman is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Both suspects are not being named to protect the identity of the victim.

They both remain in police custody ahead of their next court hearing.