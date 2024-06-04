Charges laid in Alberta illegal slaughter investigation: RCMP

Several charges have been laid in connection with an investigation into the unlawful dealing and illegal slaughter of sheep, goats and beef in southern Alberta.

The RCMP’s livestock investigation unit initiated the probe in November 2023.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP said it confirmed sheep and goats were purchased at market, taken to rural properties in Mountain View, Rocky View and Wheatland County; and unlawfully slaughtered.

The meat was then delivered to stores and residences in the City of Calgary. Beef that was slaughtered was also seized by investigators before it entered the city.

Inspections were completed at farm and store locations, which resulted in closure orders being issued to seven Halal grocery stores. Two on-farm-slaughter licences were also revoked.

Police said clean-up orders have been issued for “animal remains and unsightliness of some slaughter locations.”

Three people, Raed Alnajar, 48; Waeel Alhamawi, 35; and Amer Alhamawi, 35, all of Calgary, have each been charged with:

Failure to have animals inspected prior to slaughter, contrary to section 4(1) of the provincial Meat Inspection Act;

Selling, offering for sale, transporting or delivering uninspected meat, contrary to section 5(a) of the provincial Meat Inspection Act; and

Dealing in livestock without being a licensed livestock dealer, contrary to section 47(1) of the Livestock Identification and Commerce Act.

Additionally, Tareq Alhamawi, 41, was charged with Selling, offering for sale, transporting or delivering uninspected meat, contrary to section 5(a) of the provincial Meat Inspection Act.

All four accused are scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on June 24.