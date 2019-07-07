The large gathering of people turned out to support a charity marathon event to support first responders and veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 11th annual Stampede Road Race, hosted by Centaur Subaru, was held at Glenmore Athletic Park on Sunday morning.

The event include a 5 km, 10 km and half marathon race as well as a variety of kids races.

Organizers say the event raises money to help support first responders and veterans who are struggling with the symptoms of PTSD.

"We all hear about PTSD and what first responders go through and we just thought, as a committee, that it was important to support them," said Jeremy Deere, co-chair of the event.

The fundraising goal for the day's event was $20,000.

Over the past 10 years of the event, they've raised well over $100,000 for Can Praxis, a program designed to help veterans and first responders.

For more information on the organization, go to their website.