CALGARY -- Members of Calgary's Iranian community held a festival on Saturday to raise funds to help underprivileged children in the Persian Gulf.

The weekend event, held by the Persian Gulf Charity, featured a number of tents filled with all sorts of cultural items as well as works of art.

The exhibition gave the community the chance to share their culture with a wider audience as well as show off some of their treasured items.

"In each of the tents, you can see something related to Iran," said organizer Abbas Mahbod. "We are happy to introduce ourselves more to the Canadian people."

Mahbod's charity has helped more than 50 children and raised approximately $26,000 each year.

