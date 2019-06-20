An award that recognizes the contributions of a person who shows leadership in building relationships and engagement between indigenous and non-indigenous communities has been awarded for the first time to a member of the Stoney Nakoda Nation.

The Chief David Crowchild Award is given out each year by the Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee (CAUAC) and this year’s recipient is Steve Kootenay-Jobin.

He is the Housing and Events Coordinator for the Iniskim Centre at Mount Royal University where he is involved in helping Indigenous students find housing and providing support while they attend school.

Kootenay-Jobin also organizes cultural events and works with faculty and staff at MRU on cultural training, accessibility and inclusivity.

He is also involved in a number of committees at MRU and within the city that bring awareness to diversity, human rights, murdered and missing Indigenous women, mental health issues and cultural enlightenment.

A ceremony was held in the Atrium of the Municipal Building over the noon hour to recognize Kootenay-Jobin contributions and accomplishments.

“I was very excited. It was such a prestigious moment, you know. When I found out that I was a recipient of the award I actually went online and Googled past winners and seeing people like Audrey Weasel Traveller, Leonard Bastien, Doreen Spence, people who are movers and shakers and reflect on the community, I feel very honoured that my people and my community view me in that way,” said Kootenay-Jobin.

To learn more about the Chief David Crowchild Memorial Award visit the City of Calgary website.