CALGARY -- It took only a few moments for a pair of thieves to force their way into a home in southwest Calgary last week, and their actions were captured on a doorbell camera.

Police tell CTV News a home in Silverado was targeted by a pair of thieves at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 2.

In one of the videos, sent in by an anonymous source, a man is seen approaching the front door of the home. He appears to inspect the sides of the door and then leaves.

Moments later, in another video clip, the same suspect returns, this time accompanied by a masked individual.

The masked suspect produces a crowbar and forces open the door, at which point the camera footage is cut off.

Calgary police say officers attended the scene shortly afterward and were not able to locate the suspects.

Officials say nothing appeared to have been taken, so officers secured the home and contacted the homeowner about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.