LETHBRIDGE -- The Southern Alberta Chinese Association has cancelled its Chinese New Year’s celebration at the Coast Hotel, in reaction to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We cancel the event not because of fear but just to be on the safe side,” said Southern Alberta Chinese Association vice president Dr. Xing Zheng, of celebrations that were scheduled for February 1.

Several of the group’s members have recently traveled to China in the past weeks and even though they though they didn’t touch down in Wuhan, which has been the epicenter for the outbreak, organizers felt the need to take preventive measures.

“We do have some people within our community expressing concerns about these kinds of gatherings.” said Zheng.

Organizers don’t want to put people in a panic as Zheng sought to assure the public these are precautionary measures that are in line with what the province is saying.

“The current risk to Albertans is low….to keep it that way..take whatever steps are needed as the situation evolves,” said Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr.Deena Hinshaw.

Several cities in China cancelled New Year’s festivities of its own including Beijing and Wuhan. The Lethbridge-based organization wants to show sympathy for what’s going on in mainland China.

“We are focusing our attention to what’s going on in China. So let’s keep our focus on that and do what we can to show our support,” said Zheng.

The New Year celebration that was supposed to be held at the Coast Hotel has been postponed, to an undetermined date. Zheng said he hopes that celebration will turn out to be for the defeat of the coronavirus.