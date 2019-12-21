CALGARY -- After an inspection revealed a significant safety issue in a pedestrian bridge in the southwest Calgary community of Eau Claire, officials ordered it closed down.

Officials announced the Jaipur Bridge would be closed to the public Saturday after a recent inspection found "accelerated deterioration" in the structure.

The bridge, which was built in 1968, is a primary connection between Eau Claire and Prince's Island Park.

The city budgeted $9.6 million to replace the bridge, which has reached the end of its lifespan, and install flood mitigation measures for the 2 Street S.W. bridge, due east from Jaipur.

Staff are currently in the design phase for a new bridge with construction expected to begin in 2020.

An initial design was released at a public open house in October, but residents didn't like it, saying it was "too large" and didn't fit with the area.

"They want something that blends with the environment better than this particular option,” Katherine Hikita, a project manager with the city, told CTV News at the time.

Officials expect to have a new bridge in place by July 1, 2021.

The city is expected to release further details about the issue later Saturday morning.

More to come...