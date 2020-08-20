CALGARY -- The city is improving access to healthy food during the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding this year’s pop-up food markets.

Calgary Eats has partnered with local farmers, food growers and food distributors to bring transit passengers and select communities access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The program, which began in 2017, has expanded the pop-up market locations to include three CTrain stations and eight community hubs around Calgary.

Central Memorial Park and Winston Heights Community Association Hall are two of the new community locations.

"Bringing pop-up food markets into community hubs provides Calgarians with another option for purchasing fresh cabbage, tomatoes, beets and other produce," said Kristi Peters, City of Calgary food systems planner. "It also provides our vendors with more opportunities to sell their produce."

"Being able to sell Calgarians delicious, locally grown food in their neighbourhoods has been a great opportunity for us," said Paul Dejonge, owner of Broxburn Farms.

Fresh Routes pop-up mobile food markets have helped residents purchase food while limiting their exposure to crowded grocery stores.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been a challenge for some Calgarians to access affordable food," said Lourdes Juan, Fresh Routes co-founder. "We have stops around the city, including Sunalta LRT Station, Murray Copot Arena, and Bowness Community Association each week. We're able to bring fresh produce to those who may have trouble accessing food for a variety of reasons."

The city said all market vendors are required to follow the COVID-19 guidance for farmers markets and public markets provided by AHS.

The markets run from Tuesday to Saturday across the city until Oct. 12.

To view the full schedule or learn more about the program, visit Transit Pop-Up Food Markets