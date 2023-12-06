City has plan of action as Calgary awaits Wednesday night, Thursday morning snowfall

Call it the calm before the storm.

Roads remained in good condition as of 9 p.m. Wednesday but Calgary was still under a snowfall warning with some challenging conditions expected in the hours to follow.

Wednesday was a mild day in Calgary but things are expected to change.

Snow is expected to be heavy at times and it is expected to get colder.

The city has a plan of action.

Sanders, plows and sweepers were being readied Wednesday ahead of the storm.

Anti-icing agents were being applied before the snowfall.

The city will hit the Priority 1 routes -- the roads that see the highest amount of traffic -- including Crowchild, Glenmore and Memorial.

"We work 24-7 through the winter and our crews work rotating shifts and have called in contracted help to deal with this storm," said Chris McGeachy, city mobility spokesperson.

"Right now, the plan for Wednesday evening is to begin applying anti-icing agents to trouble spots -- to bridge decks, hills, intersections."

Calgary Transit says it's trying some new approaches for this snowfall.

Beginning with the start of service on Thursday morning, snow detour routes will be activated citywide.

The routes help buses stay clear of potentially tricky spots where they might get stuck.

And buses won’t stop on hills if it is unsafe.

Drivers may stop at the top or bottom of hills instead.

Crews will also clear CTrain and Max platforms, sidewalks, stairs, bus loops, transit ways and parking lots.