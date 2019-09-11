City administrators are taking a closer look at the viability of two public pools in Calgary that are planned to be closed down at the end of the 2019 season.

It was announced earlier in the summer both the Beltline Aquatic and Fitness Centre, on 12 Avenue S.W., and the Inglewood Aquatic Centre, on 17 Avenue S.E., would shut down at the end of the operating season.

The city made the decision based on "poor financial operating performance due to changing citizen preferences" that resulted in low attendance numbers at both facilities.

It also said that both of the facilities are old and require a lot more upkeep than others in the network.

City administration, in a meeting held on Wednesday, said it has been looking at options to continue service at the facilities, alternative uses for the buildings and the possibility of services for impacted groups at other facilities.

Staff say there are significant limitations in regards to the first two options, but progress is being made with the third.

So far, administration says it has come up with alternative arrangements for two of five groups impacted by the pool's closures.

The city says it is continuing to seek information from partner operators in order to satisfy the needs of the three remaining groups.

Administration will continue to explore the continuity options and report back to council on November 30.

Community groups are still fighting to keep the pools open. Both pools are set to close on Jan. 1, 2020.