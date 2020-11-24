CALGARY -- The City of Calgary is considering enacting a state of local emergency.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Tom Sampson is scheduled to give city council a presentation behind closed doors at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Mayor Naheed Nenshi's office says a state of local emergency is one option that will be discussed, depending on what measures are announced by the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney, along with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and others are scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m., when new COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be announced.

Members of the Priorities Implementation Committee met Monday afternoon to hear recommendations from Hinshaw.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been rising in recent days. On Monday, the province announced 1,549 new cases.

The city previously declared a state of local emergency in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, which lasted until June.

City officials are expected to hold a press conference at noon Wednesday.