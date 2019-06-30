The City of Calgary will be helping the country celebrate its birthday in a big way on Monday, with events scheduled all over the city.

Some of the festivities include a Powwow and Indigenous showcase, food trucks, an artisan market and even a display by members of the Canadian military.

Canada Day Events – July 1, 2019

Location

 

Event and Time

East Village

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

East Village Street Fair 

 

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free admission to Studio Bell – home of the National Music Centre 

 

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Bounce Games Park, East Village

Prince's Island Park

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Alberta Jeep Extreme Virtual Reality Experience 

 

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Célébration Franco-Albertaine

 

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ENMAX Photo Booth 

 

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Powwow & Indigenous Showcase

 

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TD MySpend Challenge 

 

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Turban Eh? 

Tim Hortons Trail
(Prince's Island Park)

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Military Showcase

 

6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage/Scène de la fête du Canada de Tim Horton 

Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre 

Eau Claire Market

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Canada Day at Eau Claire

FortCalgary

1 p.m.  4 p.m.

Canada Day at Fort Calgary

Central Memorial Park

11 a.m.  3 p.m.

Canada Day Strum 'n' Sing 2.0

New Central Library

12 p.m.  5 p.m.

Calgary Public Library

Municipal Building Plaza

 3 p.m.  8 p.m.

Canada Day Salsabor 

Centre Street Bridge

11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The City of Calgary Fireworks Show
Le spectacle de feux d'artifice de la ville de Calgary

Mayor Nenshi says the day will be a time for Calgarians to connect with their country and their community.

"These milestone days remind us what we have in common with our neighbours and how much we all benefit when we come together," he said in release. "I'm looking forward to seeing Calgarians from all corners celebrating together."

The day is expected to close with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage on Riverfront Avenue and a fireworks show at 11 p.m.

Getting around

Calgarians are encouraged to walk, bike and take public transit to attend the events on Canada Day. Residents are reminded that transit schedules will be running on a Sunday level of service.

Some routes that use the Centre Street Bridge will also be detoured for the fireworks show. Anyone needing further assistance can contact Calgary Transit on Twitter as the regular call centre will be closed on July 1.

On-street parking is free on Canada Day, but time limits and signed restrictions are still in effect.

All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including City Hall, will be closed on July 1.

Welcoming new Canadians

Officials will be welcoming 50 new Canadians during a special citizenship ceremony at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.

The event, held at 11 a.m. in the International Terminal, is hosted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in partnership with the Calgary Airport Authority.

Outside the city

Parks Canada has waived admission fees for all visitors entering Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks and invites everyone to attend a number of activities in the Town of Banff and village of Lake Louise.

Visitors to Waterton Lakes National Park will also enjoy free admission to the park and are invited to participate in a bike parade through the townsite. Participants can decorate their bikes and then meet in front of the Waterton United Church at 10:30 a.m.

Parade watchers can view the procession from their favourite spot anywhere along Waterton Avenue.

Canada Day will also be celebrated at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, starting with a welcome ceremony hosted by Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, at noon.

Free family entertainment will also be offered until 9 p.m.