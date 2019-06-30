The City of Calgary will be helping the country celebrate its birthday in a big way on Monday, with events scheduled all over the city.

Some of the festivities include a Powwow and Indigenous showcase, food trucks, an artisan market and even a display by members of the Canadian military.

Canada Day Events – July 1, 2019 Location Event and Time East Village 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. East Village Street Fair 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free admission to Studio Bell – home of the National Music Centre 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Bounce Games Park, East Village Prince's Island Park 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alberta Jeep Extreme Virtual Reality Experience 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Célébration Franco-Albertaine 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ENMAX Photo Booth 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Powwow & Indigenous Showcase 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. TD MySpend Challenge 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Turban Eh? Tim Hortons Trail

(Prince's Island Park) 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Military Showcase 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage/Scène de la fête du Canada de Tim Horton Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre Eau Claire Market 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Canada Day at Eau Claire FortCalgary 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Canada Day at Fort Calgary Central Memorial Park 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Canada Day Strum 'n' Sing 2.0 New Central Library 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Calgary Public Library Municipal Building Plaza 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Canada Day Salsabor Centre Street Bridge 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The City of Calgary Fireworks Show

Le spectacle de feux d'artifice de la ville de Calgary

Mayor Nenshi says the day will be a time for Calgarians to connect with their country and their community.

"These milestone days remind us what we have in common with our neighbours and how much we all benefit when we come together," he said in release. "I'm looking forward to seeing Calgarians from all corners celebrating together."

The day is expected to close with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage on Riverfront Avenue and a fireworks show at 11 p.m.

Getting around

Calgarians are encouraged to walk, bike and take public transit to attend the events on Canada Day. Residents are reminded that transit schedules will be running on a Sunday level of service.

Some routes that use the Centre Street Bridge will also be detoured for the fireworks show. Anyone needing further assistance can contact Calgary Transit on Twitter as the regular call centre will be closed on July 1.

On-street parking is free on Canada Day, but time limits and signed restrictions are still in effect.

All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including City Hall, will be closed on July 1.

Welcoming new Canadians

Officials will be welcoming 50 new Canadians during a special citizenship ceremony at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.

The event, held at 11 a.m. in the International Terminal, is hosted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in partnership with the Calgary Airport Authority.

Outside the city

Parks Canada has waived admission fees for all visitors entering Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks and invites everyone to attend a number of activities in the Town of Banff and village of Lake Louise.

Visitors to Waterton Lakes National Park will also enjoy free admission to the park and are invited to participate in a bike parade through the townsite. Participants can decorate their bikes and then meet in front of the Waterton United Church at 10:30 a.m.

Parade watchers can view the procession from their favourite spot anywhere along Waterton Avenue.

Canada Day will also be celebrated at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, starting with a welcome ceremony hosted by Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, at noon.

Free family entertainment will also be offered until 9 p.m.