CALGARY -- The City of Calgary has announced an Open For Business collaboration, which aims to support local businesses through commission-free online ordering.

Open For Business was created in collaboration with Ritual and DoorDash and will waive set-up and subscription fees for local food businesses that sign up to the digital ordering platform, Ritual ONE.

"Calgary businesses continue to navigate the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and it’s important that we make every opportunity available to them that could increase their resilience against future setbacks," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Calgary businesses that sign up will receive two weeks of free delivery from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8. Businesses that complete one delivery order through Ritual ONE prior to Dec. 31 will receive Ritual ONE free for 2021.

"We are excited to highlight this opportunity for businesses knowing that these types of supports can make the difference to keeping their doors open," said Sonya Sharp, leader of business and local economy at the City of Calgary.

Calgary businesses interested in signing up for Ritual ONE can visit the city's website for more information.