The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld the main findings of a Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench decision that found the City of Calgary responsible for injuries suffered by a man who was attacked at the Canyon Meadows LRT station on New Year’s Day in 2007.

The recent ruling determined the city is responsible for the injuries suffered by Kyle McAllister, who was 18 at the time, during the second half of the 20-minute attack.

The appeal judges determined the city was in breach of its duty for failing to have systems in place to detect and respond to an assault.

“As such, the city is liable for the incremental damages suffered by the respondent, after the reasonable response time of 10 minutes,” read the ruling.

According to the ruling, on the night of the attack the CTrain surveillance system was being monitored by two employees watching 42 monitors. Two of those were dedicated to the Canyon Meadows station.

The screens from 25 cameras at that station would cycle every three to four seconds. The operators didn’t notice the assault as it happened. Part of the attack was captured on camera, but the images are blurry.

A trial will determine how much money the city should compensate McAllister.

The trial judge found the city was partly responsible for damages since McAllister was using the overpass for its intended purpose, and was therefore owed a duty of care.

The trial judge determined the assault should have been observed on the monitors within the first minute, and help should have been dispatched.

“If that had been done, the assault would have been stopped at an earlier stage and Kyle’s injuries would have been less severe.”

The City of Calgary issued an email statement to CTV.

“With respect to the McAllister lawsuit, the City has reviewed the Court of Appeal decision and is in the process of considering its next steps. The City has until August 29 to make a decision,” it read.

“In the 12 years since the assault on Mr. McAllister, there have been improvements in technology and there has been expansion of the CTrain system. As a result, there are more cameras system-wide.”

Two young offenders were convicted of criminal charges as a result of the attack.

More to come…