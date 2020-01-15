CALGARY -- The Ministry of Families, Children and Social Development and the City of Calgary have announced plans to sell several City-owned properties to affordable housing organizations.

The available sites, selected due to their proximity to transit and other amenities, are located in:

Saddle Ridge (200 block of Saddleback Rd. N.E.)

Highland Park (352 34th Ave N.E.)

Banff Trail (1711 20th St. N.W.)

Capitol Hill (1730 16th Ave. N.W.)

Seton (3790 Seton Dr. S.E.)

The sale of the properties, which will be priced below market value, is expected to result in the creation of up to 200 new affordable units for vulnerable Calgarians.

"The City of Calgary is taking action to address our critical need for affordable housing," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement. "The release of this land, along with the CMHC (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) partnership, is another step toward a Calgary where everyone can afford to live and build a life of dignity."

The properties will be offered to more than 60 non-profit, affordable housing providers and the deadline for applications is March 27, 2020. The agencies that purchase the sites will qualify for funding from the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.