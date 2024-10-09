City re-launches pantry project in Beltline to provide help to food insecure

The city has re-launched a free food pantry in the Beltline.

The Beltline Fridge and Pantry Project, located at 221 12 Avenue S.W., looks like a painted shed from the outside, as it’s decorated with flowered turquoise doors, but inside, it’s got a fridge and pantry offering assistance to the food insecure.

The project was inspired by community members who recognized the need to find ways to feed people with a minimum of paperwork.

The Beltline Fridge and Pantry has no registration, no monitoring and no supervision. People are welcome to drop by any time, to take what they need, whenever they need it.

“They come from all walks of life. We see a lot of elderly people come in, which is a lot of people in the community. We see people who are unhoused, but we also see your everyday people,” said project planning community member Jessica Watson.

“I’d say overall the impact has been pretty amazing. We strive to have food security available for anyone who needs it, but we’re also trying to reduce food waste and build the sense of solidarity and community.”

The Beltline Fridge and Pantry Project was originally launched at the same location in October 2023. A second free food pantry on Centre Street that opened during the pandemic in 2020 recently closed down.

Community organizers are reaching out to Calgarians to help keep the shelves stocked. You can drop off fresh or canned food, dry goods, bread, toiletries or pet food at the pantry any time.

Raw meat, seafood, home-cooked meals, open or expired items, alcohol or unlabelled food cannot be accepted.

