CALGARY – Outspoken Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is setting her sights on Alberta as she is making her way north through the U.S. on her global tour to raise awareness about protecting the planet.

According to a post on Twitter, Thunberg said she will be visiting Alberta after some "well needed rest."

Heading north again. Now follows a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Then on to Alberta, Canada! #slowtravel pic.twitter.com/iTfyF9ROCb — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 13, 2019

It's not known exactly when she will be visiting the province or what cities she'll be stopping in on the way.

The 16-year-old has been creating waves on the world stage since she landed on the shores of the U.S. on a sailboat last August to participate in a youth summit on climate change.

Since then, the teen has testified before the U.S. Congress, met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and even fixed U.S. president Donald Trump with an icy stare that captivated millions of people online.

Thunberg also addressed the U.N.'s Climate Action Summit in September where she laid out the critical situation the world is in.

She said the popular goal of reducing emissions by half by 2030 only gave the planet a 50 per cent chance of avoiding a long-term temperature rise of 1.5 C.

"There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today because these numbers are too uncomfortable, and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is."

"You are failing us," she concluded. "But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal.

"The eyes of all future generations are upon you, and if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you!"

Thunberg has already made a huge impact on Canadians, sparking what is perceived to be the largest protest ever to take over the streets of the City of Montreal last month.

It’s estimated that about 315,000 people were involved.

More than 15,000 people participated in a similar march in Toronto while Calgary's demonstration only involved a few hundred people including students at several universities.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)