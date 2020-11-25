CALGARY -- The National Sport School (NSS), a centre that has produced both Olympic and Paralympic champions for Canada, will officially close in June 2021.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) made the decision during a regular meeting of its board of trustees on Wednesday.

The institution, which was created as a collaboration between WinSport Canada and the CBE in 1994, helped provide an environment where the country's high-performance athletes could pursue their academic goals while fostering their physical skills at the same time.

Some of the school's alumni include Olympic champions Kyle Shewfelt (gymnastics), Jennifer Botterill, Carla MacLeod and Jocelyne Larocque (hockey), Kaillie Humphries (bobsled), Brady Leman (ski cross) and six-time Paralympic swim champion Jessica Sloan.

Two dozen NSS alum competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Back in March, the CBE decided to grant the NSS a one-year reprieve after the lease expired in June 2019.

WINSPORT LOOKS TO PALLISER SCHOOL DIVISION

WinSport, in a statement released Wednesday, supports the CBE's decision and adds it is now looking ahead to a new partnership with the Palliser School Division to secure the long-term future of the NSS.

"We are grateful for the partnership with CBE, which has supported so many Canadian athletes," says WinSport vice-president and chief financial officer Phil Graham in a statement.

"We look forward to working with the CBE to provide a smooth transition for the school to the Palliser School Division and to preserve the opportunity for young student-athletes to achieve academic and athletic success at WinSport."

The closure comes into effect on June 30, 2021.

(With files from The Canadian Press)