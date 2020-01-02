LETHBRIDGE -- A Coaldale couple are the proud parents of Lethbridge's first New Year’s baby. Daxton Matthew Mueller, son of Melissa Foley and Ryan Mueller, was born at 7:47 a.m. Jan., 2020, weighing in at six pounds, three ounces.

Foley said a Cesarean was originally scheduled for Jan. 3, six days before the baby was due, but the couple got a call Sunday, saying the procedure had been rescheduled for the morning of Jan. 1.

"First baby of a decade, first baby of a year, it’s kind of exciting," she said.

This is the couple’s third child. Their first son Lachlan passed away at the age of 33 weeks.

Foley said that’s the reason a C-section was planned for this delivery, but she said the couple were surprised to discover Daxton was the first 2020 baby born in Lethbridge.

"We totally did not think he would be the first," she said. "We figured someone would be born at 12, or 12:05, but no, he ended up being the first at 7:47."

Their second son Becklan has already met the newest family member. Foley said he is already in love with his little brother.

Mueller said all they wanted was a healthy, happy child, and to have Daxton turn out to be the city’s New Year’s baby, is just "a cherry on top."

After a few days of recovery, Foley is scheduled to take Daxton home Friday.