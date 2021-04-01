CALGARY -- Members of the Rocky View County Fire Department say a grass fire west of Cochrane is now contained.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the fire was burning between the Ghost Station Gas Bar and the Wildcat Hills Gas Plant.

Traffic was halted on Highway 1A between Cochrane and Highway 40. One collision has been reported in the region and RCMP say poor visibility likely contributed to the crash.

According to RCMP officials, the fire was spreading eastward and two residences, the gas bar and the gas plant have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Rocky View County officials then said the fire was contained at 6:30 p.m., but crews will remain on scene for clean up.