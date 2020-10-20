CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in the town earlier this month.

Mounties responded alongside the Cochrane Fire Department at about 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 8 for reports of a structure fire north of River Heights Drive in the Riversong community.

Upon arrival, crews found a house engulfed in flames along with the grass next it. The home was abandoned and no one was injured in the blaze.

Once the flames were extinguished, an investigator conducted a preliminary assessment of the scene and deemed the fire as suspicious.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but Cochrane RCMP and Cochrane Fire are working together to identify how it started.

Both agencies have requested public assistance in gathering any information on the home and any suspicious activity that may have occurred in the surrounding areas that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or local police.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available on the Apple or Google Play store.