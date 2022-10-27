Collision between SUV, semi near Golden, B.C., kills 2

Highway 95 was closed in both directions around 1:30 p.m. due to a "vehicle incident" between Trainor Road and Golden Overhead South, blocking the route from Radium Hot Springs to Golden. (Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada/Facebook) Highway 95 was closed in both directions around 1:30 p.m. due to a "vehicle incident" between Trainor Road and Golden Overhead South, blocking the route from Radium Hot Springs to Golden. (Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada/Facebook)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina