'Come together': How to cut down Thanksgiving dinner costs

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.

“As soon as the weather gets colder, people need more support, especially when they are trying to heat a home and utility costs are so much higher,” said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank.

As grocery prices and the cost of living continue to hold steady in the country, McIntyre is encouraging people to get creative in the kitchen to help ease the burden that expensive holiday meals can bring.

“Sharing is always the best way to stretch a turkey further,” McIntyre said. “To have people come over and enjoy a meal together is wonderful, but you can also take advantage of the leftovers of that event and make sure you have leftovers for days to come.”

McIntyre suggests using simple ingredients, whether fresh or canned, can help cut costs.

She says if people are coming together, design the dinner as a pot-luck style.

“Inviting someone to bring a dish and you are bringing another dish also allows you to contribute but not float a whole job yourself,” she said.

While many think of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, McIntyre says they tend to be more expensive than other proteins.

She says don't be afraid to be non-traditional.

“Hams are much less expensive and we also have the ability to go with a chicken instead of a whole big bird, but you don't have to eat a whole particular meal for Thanksgiving,” McIntyre explained.

“The idea is to come together, share what you do have and be grateful for what you have.”

With many hours expected to be spent in the kitchen this weekend, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) is reminding residents to prepare their meals safely.

“Don’t leave your home unattended when you're cooking your turkey or ham,” said Troy Hicks, chief fire marshal with LFES.

“If you're cooking, someone should be in the home.”

Hicks says having working smoke alarms, a fire extinguisher and knowing what to do in the event of a fire can help save lives.

“When you're cooking, make sure you don't have loose clothing or anything like that because it can be so easy to knock over a pan, your shirt catch fire,” Hicks said.

“Also ensure when you are cooking this weekend or anytime, set up a little barrier that your young children or pets can't come in. You don't need that trip hazard because all of that can lead to one a fire, but two it can lead to a lot of burn injuries.”