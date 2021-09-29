Conservative candidate to request Liberal win be set aside in Calgary Skyview

A copy of the flyer left by Jag Sahota, which she says was taken by Liberal candidate George Chahal. (Supplied) A copy of the flyer left by Jag Sahota, which she says was taken by Liberal candidate George Chahal. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon