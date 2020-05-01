CALGARY -- Ground was broken Friday on the University of Calgary campus at the future home of the Haskayne School of Business.

The project includes the construction of the new Mathison Hall — a four-storey, 10,000 sq. metre building — as well as renovations to Scurfield Hall.

While a ceremonial ground breaking event was cancelled as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school officials say there's reason to celebrate this "important day in the city's business history."

"A celebration today to mark this ground-breaking would have been a fitting acknowledgement of the dedication and commitment of our students, faculty, staff, advisors, alumni, donors, and university leaders who have done a lot of heavy lifting to make this vision come to life," said Haskayne dean Jim Dewald. "Generations of business students will learn and grow tomorrow, thanks to this investment made today."

The $90 million construction project is scheduled to be complete ahead of the start of classes in the fall of 2022.

When Scurfield Hall opened in 1986 there were approximately students enrolled in the Haskayne School of Business. By September of 2022, enrolment is expected to approach 4,000 students.

University officials say protocols are in place to ensure physical distancing is observed on the construction site during the COVID-19 pandemic.