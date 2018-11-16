The 17th Avenue Retail & Entertainment District confirms that, as of Saturday, there will no longer be sections of 17 Avenue Southwest closed to traffic due to construction.

The barriers between 7 Street and 9 Street will be removed on Saturday and there are no scheduled road construction projects in the area between Macleod Trail and 14 Street Southwest until the spring of 2019

Businesses along the busy corridor are eager to welcome visitors back ahead of the Black Friday sales and the busy holiday season.

The City of Calgary has been replacing underground utilities, improving sidewalks and rebuilding the road in phases as part of a $44 million facelift. Construction began in April of 2017 and the project was originally estimated to take four years.

For additional information on the construciton plans visit City of Calgary - 17 Avenue SW construction project