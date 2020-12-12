CALGARY -- A man in his 30s is dead after he fell from a building that was under construction in southwest Calgary, EMS tell CTV News.

Officials say they were called to a work site in the 7700 block of 4A St. N.W. at about 10:30 a.m. for reports a worker had fallen.

The victim reportedly fell several stories to the ground, EMS says. Rescuers immediately came to his aid but they were not able to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Occupational Health and Safety, along with the Calgary Police Service, are aware of the incident and are conducting an investigation.