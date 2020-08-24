CALGARY -- Our upper air pattern shows the jet to our immediate north, which allows for another cycle of warmer air to file in – but it doesn’t last for Calgary. Most forecast models are projecting a drop-off from here as that same upper air works southward. Before we go grabbing fall outerwear (unless you really want to, then, hey, be my guest), our 'drop' merely returns us to seasonal, then could bring us just beneath seasonal by the time we dig into next week or the weekend.

Two elements to be aware of again:

The first, is smoke. Because our upper air is working southward, it’s going to push smoke away from the BC interior wildfires and right over us, some of which could drop in and produce a moderate Air Quality Health Index for Calgary. Translation: if your throat gets scratchy, or you start dealing with a cough, it’s probably best to head indoors for a while.

Details on what these charts are tracking can be found beneath last week’s charts in this article.

The second culminates even further with our ongoing dry weather – thus far, for the month of August, Environment Canada has Calgary in for 12.6 mm of precipitation, with a monthly average closer to 55 mm unlikely to be reached. That tinder-dry weather continues to prompt plenty of fire bans:

With the conditions as they are for our neighbours to the west, this is a time to enjoy summer as you please with extra vigilance. Reminder: 60 per cent of wildfires are manmade.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 27C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, early/late scattered showers possible

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

I’ve been putting these articles out for a while now and don’t think I’ve ever seen a night shot come through that didn’t have a storm cloud in it. Thanks so much for sending this one, Gary! Great shot of our city.

You can submit your weather photos here.