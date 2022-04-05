Corb Lund makes Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville with a little support from fellow Albertan Terri Clark
The stage at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry took on a very Albertan sound Tuesday night.
That's because Corb Lund, of Taber, and Terri Clark, who grew up in Medicine Hat, both played the Opry.
For Clark, it was fun to be back playing at the Opry, where she has played a number of times before.
The veteran singer songwriter who is in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, sent out a message of support to Lund, who made his Grand Ole Opry debut.
"I'd like to congratulate my fellow Albertan Corb Lund for making his Opry debut," Clark said.
Was the show a warmup for Lund's upcoming tour of Alberta, including a number of dates at the Palomino in Calgary at the end of April? It's hard to say.
And even though it wasn't Clark's first Opry appearance, it didn't make the prospect of performing at the iconic music hall any less nerve-wracking – not that Clark would have it any other way.
"If you don't get nervous," she told the crowd, "You don't deserve to play the Opry."
Terri Clark is a country singer who inspires other country singers and she's our Inspired Albertan. Darrel Janz reports.
