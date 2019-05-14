

CTV Calgary Staff





Two men who were found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the 2013 swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird were unsuccessful in their appeals of their convictions.

On Tuesday, the appeal requests of Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera, arguing that the jury's verdicts were unreasonable, were unsuccessful but the split-decision of the three presiding justices of the Court of Appeals of Alberta opens the door to requesting an appeal of the Supreme Court.

Shlah, who was previously released pending the result of the appeal hearing, has until Thursday to turn himself in to the authorities.

The decision of the Court of Appeal of Alberta comes a week after Nathan Gervais was convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Strasser-Hird.