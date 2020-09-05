CALGARY -- A person attached to Bowness High School in Calgary high school has tested positive for COVID-19. The Calgary Board of Education sent home letters to parents to inform them of the case.

The board didn't indicate if the person is a student or faculty member.

According to the CBE, the school will remain open to in-person learning for students, and necessary measures are being taken under Alberta Health Services guidelines to protect students and staff.

The CBE also said AHS would contact parents or guardians of students as well as staff or volunteers who had been in close contact with the person who tested positive before school resumes on Sept. 8.

Anyone who is not contacted is not a close contact and should not be at increased risk from COTID-19.

Students who are directed to quarantine by AHS will receive support to continue their schoolwork during the quarantine period.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should call Health Link 811 and stay home.