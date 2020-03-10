CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames continue to monitor the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and team brass confirm they've taken steps to mitigate potential risk.

"We're in a very low-risk situation but anything we're doing is trying to just be smart and take as many precautions as we can," said Flames GM Brad Treliving. "Number one, we want to ease any fears out there. This is still something that is getting monitored on a daily basis."

According to Treliving, the organization is taking its cues from Alberta Health Services as well as the NHL and potential COVID-19-related scenarios were a topic of conversation at the recent NHL general managers' meetings in Florida.

"We're not at any stage of expecting that we're going to be playing games without fans or cancelling games but I think in any situation you've got to be smart and look at contingency plans," said Treliving. "That's what the league's done and obviously what we've done.

"Hopefully we're not in a situation where any of that stuff's going to come to fruition but it's smart planning to be prepared for anything that may lie ahead."

The San Jose Sharks' upcoming home games could potentially be played in an empty SAP Center after Santa Clara County officials ordered the cancellation of all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to reduce the potential spread of the virus. The Sharks next game at the SAP Center is currently scheduled for March 19 against the Montreal Canadiens.

As of this morning, no decisions taken yet on the March 19, Habs-Sharks game. There's lots of time to see what transpires first before deciding on best course for that game. https://t.co/gXQYFA2kfN — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 10, 2020

Flames players have been encouraged to adopt a new approach for their interactions with fans in today's environment.

"Obviously a big part of our game is we want to be accessible to fans. We've tried to have players just be smart about it. Maybe now we're using our own pens or maybe limiting hand contact but still making sure that if we can sign something that we'll be able to do that and create that experience for the fan."

The Flames GM adds that he's had to alter his own greetings. "It's instinctual to shake a hand and it seems almost rude when you don't but those are all things that you've got to retrain yourself right now until such time as we can get passed this."

Trelviing says the team is working with its hotel partners as well as its charter carrier Air Canada to ensure preventative measures are in place to reduce the risk of potential exposure to COVID-19 while the team is on the road.