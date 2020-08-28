CALGARY -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared once again at a meat plant north of Calgary.

Health officials reported 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, including 38 at Harmony Beef in Balzac, Alta., just north of Calgary.

Thirty-six of the cases at Harmony Beef are considered active and two are considered recovered.

The plant was hit with a similar outbreak in March, with 36 cases eventually being reported, the first being confirmed March 18 before an outbreak was declared March 26.

In response, the union representing federal food inspectors called for plants with active cases to be shut down for 14 days.

According to the latest numbers from health officials, there are currently 1,185 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 12,054 considered recovered.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 44 people in hospital, with seven in ICU. There have been 237 deaths associated with the coronavirus.

To date, the province has completed more than 933,000 tests.