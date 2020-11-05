CALGARY -- Another southern Alberta hospital is under an outbreak alert after several cases of COVID-19 were discovered.

Alberta Health Services announced an outbreak at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge on Thursday after three staff members tested positive for the illness.

There are no details on where the employees worked and whether or not they came into contact with any patients at the hospital.

However, AHS adds no cases of COVID-19 have been found in patients so far.

Contact tracing is underway to determine anyone who could have been exposed to the contagious cases.

While the cases are troubling, AHS says there is no added risk to any patients at the facility.

"Chinook Regional Hospital remains a safe place to receive care – there is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital," says Gwen Wirth, communications director for the AHS South zone in a statement.

"Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms.

"Patients within the hospital will continue to receive the treatment, care and support they need. To keep everyone safe, visitors will be restricted to end-of-life situations only. Preplanned exceptions will be considered for labour and delivery, pediatrics and NICU."

On Wednesday, AHS announced an outbreak inside a general medicine unit at the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary. Two cases have been found at that facility.

Three hospitals in Calgary currently have active outbreaks.

All visitors to Chinook Regional Hospital are being asked to follow all health protocols to prevent further transmission from outside the hospital.