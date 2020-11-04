CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services says two cases of COVID-19 have been found at the Rockyview General Hospital, making that facility the third hospital in Calgary to be under an outbreak.

Officials released the data Wednesday afternoon, saying one patient and one health-care worker connected to a general medicine unit at the hospital tested positive for the illness on Nov. 3.

The upgraded status now means all visits to the unit are prohibited.

"At this time visitors to the unit are restricted to essential support individuals and end-of-life situations. We encourage families to continue to meet virtually with their loved ones," AHS says.

The new outbreak is now the third active outbreak at a Calgary hospital.

Three units are on outbreak status at the Peter Lougheed Centre and one cardiac unit at the Foothills Medical Centre is under an outbreak.

There were no new cases reported at either of those facilities on Wednesday.