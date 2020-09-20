CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services has confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on one unit at the Foothills Medical Centre.

The outbreak was declared on Saturday after a “small number of patients” and two staff members tested positive for the disease.

All patients on the unit are being offered testing, and contact tracing for anyone who may have been exposed to anyone who tested positive is ongoing. Outbreak control measures have also been implemented on the unit.

Visitors to the impacted unit are being limited to end of life situations only until further notice.

AHS says the centre is safe, and there is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital.