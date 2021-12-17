COVID-19 rapid testing kits gone within an hour in some southern Alberta communities

According to a tweet sent out by AHS South Zone at 9:15 a.m. this morning, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale sites were already out of kits. According to a tweet sent out by AHS South Zone at 9:15 a.m. this morning, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale sites were already out of kits.

Calgary Top Stories