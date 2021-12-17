COVID-19 rapid testing kits gone within an hour in some southern Alberta communities

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Starting today, anyone in Alberta could pick up a free COVID-19 rapid testing kit, but you had to be early to get one.

According to a tweet sent out by AHS South Zone at 9:15 a.m. Friday morning, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale sites were already out of kits. According to AHS, over 400 kits were handed out in each community with more becoming available next week.

For some residents hoping to grab a kit, they were left disappointed and a bit frustrated.

“Completely insufficient, but I don’t know what they were thinking as far what the numbers were. I mean we’re a city of over 100,000 people, we need more than that,” said Jennifer Morneau, who was unable to get a rapid test kit before they ran out.

“With 100,000 people, that’s not going to cover anybody, really,” said Deb Kellett, who tried to get a kit at the Lethbridge Health Unit, but was unsuccessful.

Due to very high demand, AHS sites in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale have run out of free COVID-19 rapid test kits. More will be available next week. 1/2 — AHS South Zone (@AHS_SouthZone) December 17, 2021

Kellett said having the rapid testing kit helps provide another layer of protection ahead of holiday gatherings.

“It would be nice to do the test before you get together at Christmas, you know, if someone tests positive, they're not coming for dinner,” said Kellett.

Those hoping to get a kit in the South Zone can only do so at Alberta Health Clinics.

Those who spoke to CTV News said the testing will help provide some comfort, especially as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

“We don’t know what the risks are with Omicron so we just want to be extra safe,” Morneau.

Alberta Health said the province had 500,000 kits available, with the South Zone receiving just over 4,000 of those today. Another 50,000 are expected to be shipped, however an arrival date has not yet been set.

“If you only have 500,000, it’s not going that far,” Kellett added.

Free rapid tests ran out Friday in a number of locations, including Lethbridge, Pincher Creek, Vn and Medicine Hat

If you take a rapid test, you aren’t out of the woods yet. They are intended for asymptotic people. If you test positive, you still need a PCR test and have to self-isolate.

Each of the kits comes with five tests and people are recommended to do two tests a week 72 hours apart. You will be able to pick up a second test kit 14 days after receiving your first one.

At this point the only place in southern Alberta witht free test kits are health clinics, not pharmacies.

You can find those clinics here: https://www.alberta.ca/lookup/ahs-locations.aspx